Assam CM visits hospitals in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia to review COVID-19 situation

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday visited Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia Civil Hospital to review the COVID-19 situation in the two adjoining districts.

Besides reviewing the situation with the district deputy commissioner, AMCH authorities and other senior officers, Sarma also assessed the precautionary measures adopted by the administration apart from enforcement of COVID-19 protocols and treatment facilities being provided to coronavirus patients at AMCH.

Taking into consideration that more COVID-19 fatalities have occurred late at night and due to the arrival of patients at that time, the chief minister directed AMCH authorities to improve odd hour management to render efficient services to patients by on-duty senior and experienced doctors.

To boost COVID-19 care, he directed the Mission Director, National Health Mission, and AMCH authorities to ensure early operationalization of the super specialty hospital at AMCH, with 60 ICU beds within a week.

The chief minister also asked the AMCH authorities to coordinate with Oil India Limited (OIL) for setting up a 40,000 liters oxygen plant at the hospital.

Reviewing the containment and testing measures adopted by the district administration to deal with the pandemic, Sarma asked the deputy commissioner to adopt more containment measures, including increasing the number of containment zones to bring down the positivity rate in the district apart from conducting more than 700 RT-PCR tests per day for the early detection of positive cases.

The chief minister also asked the district administration to be extremely careful in allowing home quarantine to people above 50 years.

He said that only those in this age group who have adequate home care and transportation facilities are to be allowed home quarantine as people of this age group are found to be highly susceptible to the virus.

The chief minister also asked the deputy commissioner to extend livelihood support to poor people within containment zones to reduce their hardship.

He further directed the deputy commissioner to take requisite measures to ensure uninterrupted vaccination of people above 45 years.

While visiting the Civil Hospital in the neighboring Tinsukia district to take stock of the treatment facilities for COVID-19 patients, the chief minister said that the state government would set up an oxygen generation plant at the hospital.

He also took stock of the number of COVID-19 patients, ICU beds, besides the availability of medicines and oxygen.

In a review meeting with the district administration, Sarma directed the Health Department to conduct at least 500 RT-PCR and 2000 Rapid Antigen tests daily in Tinsukia district.

Taking into consideration a large number of people living in tea garden areas and other interior areas, Sarma asked the Health Department to increase the number of vaccination centers in the district.

Talking to journalists, Sarma said COVID-19 infection has spread in the tea garden areas also and the district administration has been asked to declare the infected areas in the tea estates as containment zones.

