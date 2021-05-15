Kejriwal launches centre for realtime COVID-related data

Left Menu

The COVID care centres that were closed down after the first wave will also be reopened and strengthened, he said.Kejriwal said experience of countries like the US and the UK showed that vaccination on a massive scale could check coronavirus.The Centre and the states are trying their best and, hopefully, with availability of more vaccines, the vaccination drive will pick up pace in the country, he stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 23:20 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government's preparations will not slow down as there is a possibility of a third coronavirus wave, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, launching an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) to capture realtime pandemic management data.

The COVID care centres that were closed down after decline in the first wave will be reopened and strengthened further, Kejriwal told reporters.

The new centre will help in decision-making by furnishing realtime data like vaccination details, availability of oxygen, beds, medicines and other requirements in both private and government hospitals, he said.

''Decisions taken by the government in thin air are never successful. However, if based on data, the decisions will be effective and more meaningful,'' Kejriwal said.

The realtime data will be made available to the officers through an app, while the government will also consider to what extent access can also be provided to public, he said.

Asked about preparations for anticipated third wave of COVID, Kejriwal said although the second wave was showing signs of decline, but efforts of Delhi government have not slowed down.

''The government has set up 1,000 ICU beds, while more oxygen beds are to follow. The COVID care centres that were closed down after the first wave will also be reopened and strengthened,'' he said.

Kejriwal said experience of countries like the US and the UK showed that vaccination on a massive scale could check coronavirus.

The Centre and the states are trying their best and, hopefully, with availability of more vaccines, the vaccination drive will pick up pace in the country, he stated.

Record 21 new COVID deaths in Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.The states...

Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with Abbas

U.S. President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza on Saturday and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, the official Palestinian news ag...

PM Modi should address the nation in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the nation immediately in view of exponential surge in coronavirus cases and apprise citizens of the road map to deal with the...

Racist attacks revive Asian American studies programme demand

As Dartmouth College sophomore Nicholas Sugiarto flipped through the course catalog last semester, two words caught his eye Asian American. The 19-year-old Chinese Indonesian American didnt know Asian American-focused classes were even an o...
