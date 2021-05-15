J&K LG sets 10-day timeline for 100% vaccination of 45+ age group

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted on Saturday that the restrictions were showing significant results in containing the coronavirus transmission, as he set a timeline of 10-days for achieving the target of 100 per cent vaccination of 45-plus age group with the first dose.

Sinha also directed the Health Department to intensify testing in rural areas and other urban localities with high positivity rate, besides gradual increase of dedicated beds.

He passed the directions after a detailed assessment of the present COVID scenario in the Union territory with a series of meetings, which also discussed the way forward for tackling the spread of the coronavirus more effectively, an official said.

Stressing on bringing uniformity in the patient care system, the Lt governor called for coordinated efforts from all the stakeholders to contain the spread.

''Work as a unit to achieve favourable results. Together we can overcome the challenges,'' he told the officers.

Taking district-wise status of the impact of restrictions on the level of transmission, the Lt governor noted that the restrictions had shown positive results.

Emphasising on intensifying vaccination drive, the Lt Governor set the timeline of 10-days for achieving the target of 100 per cent vaccination of the above-45-year age group with the first dose of COVID vaccine.

Laying special emphasis on full utilisation of new medical colleges, Sinha asked the officers concerned to ensure that people living in adjoining areas of medical colleges must go to these health institutions for treatment.

''Operationalisation of ventilators by the trained manpower in medical colleges should be ensured, besides the capacity of COVID-dedicated beds must be increased gradually,'' he said.

On oxygen availability, the Lt governor observed that the capacity and availability of medical oxygen had been increased significantly.

''In coming days, more oxygen generation plants are coming up and it will add to the present capacity,'' he added.

He said the government was aiming to achieve the desired goal of having oxygen generation plants in all government medical colleges soon.

Clear-cut assessment of additional requirements for installation of new oxygen plants must be done to ensure the functioning of these plants soon after their installation, the Lt governor said.

He asked the Health Department to constitute a committee of top health experts to suggest measures to deal with future health emergencies, especially the possible third wave of coronavirus.

''Punitive action must be taken against those indulging in hoarding of medicines and their black-marketing,'' the Lt Governor said.

The administration decided to open Mughal Road to facilitate the movement of trucks carrying fruits and seasonal migration of Gujjar-Bakerwal community, a spokesperson said.

Mughal Road, an alternate road connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with Shopian district of south Kashmir, was closed for traffic in December last year owing to snowfall. PTI TAS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)