Record 21 new COVID deaths in Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.

Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.

The state's COVID toll was 301 after the latest deaths, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Meghalaya also recorded 560 new infections, pushing the number of active cases to 4,338.

The state has so far reported 22,763 cases, War said.

In the last 24 hours, 215 persons recovered from the infection. In all, 18,124 people have recovered.

