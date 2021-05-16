Record 21 new COVID deaths in Meghalaya

Record 21 new COVID deaths in MeghalayaPTI | Shillong | Updated: 16-05-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 00:05 IST
Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.
Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.
The state's COVID toll was 301 after the latest deaths, Health Services Director Aman War said.
Meghalaya also recorded 560 new infections, pushing the number of active cases to 4,338.
The state has so far reported 22,763 cases, War said.
In the last 24 hours, 215 persons recovered from the infection. In all, 18,124 people have recovered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Services
- West Jaintia Hills
- COVID
- Aman War
- East Khasi Hills
- Ri Bhoi
ALSO READ
Rio de Janeiro governor impeachment confirmed over alleged COVID-19-related graft
COVID crisis in India very serious, cases yet to peak: US official
China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier
Odisha forms panel over use of Tocilizumab, other drugs for COVID-19 patients
India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases