Brazil registers 67,009 new cases of coronavirus -health ministry

Brazil recorded 67,009 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,087 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered nearly 15.6 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll now stands at 434,715, according to ministry data.

