Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on May 15, up from 14 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily bulletin that 4 of the new cases were local infections, all in China's northeastern Liaoning province.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-05-2021 07:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 07:27 IST
Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on May 15, up from 14 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily bulletin that 4 of the new cases were local infections, all in China's northeastern Liaoning province. The rest originated overseas.

On Friday, the NHC reported China's first local transmissions in over three weeks, with a patient surnamed Li, who travelled to Anhui from Liaoning, identified as the source. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was recorded at 19 on Saturday, down from 25 the previous day.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,847, while the death toll remained at 4,636.

