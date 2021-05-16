Left Menu

Australia treasurer sticks by plan to reopen border in mid-2022

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 09:17 IST
Australia treasurer sticks by plan to reopen border in mid-2022

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Sunday the government will stick to plans to start reopening the country only from mid-next year, as pressure mounts on the ruling conservatives to end the international border closure.

"We will follow the medical advice that has served us very well through this crisis," Frydenberg said in a television interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Australia closed its borders to non-nationals and non-residents in March 2020 and has allowed only limited international arrivals in recent months, mainly citizens returning from abroad.

The closure, combined with snap lockdowns, swift contact tracing and public health compliance have made Australia's pandemic control measures as among the world's most effective. Cases of novel coronavirus infection total around 29,700 with 910 deaths. The government's reopening plans, unveiled this week, have sparked criticism from businesses and industries, as well as politicians within Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal Party.

"Like many measures, international border closures had a temporary place, but it is not sustainable and will turn us into a hermit outpost," Tim Wilson, a Liberal Party member of parliament from Melbourne, was quoted as saying by The Sunday Age. The newspaper also published recordings from Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, one of the architects of Melbourne's 111-day strict and successful lockdown last year, who suggested that Australia must start thinking about a reopening strategy once there is high vaccination coverage.

In its budget unveiled this week, the government envisaged that all willing Australians will be vaccinated by the end of the year. While hurting many businesses depending on international travel and workers, the border closure gave the country's first travel surplus in years, as Australians - avid travellers - traded international forays for local excursions. ($1 = 1.2867 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

Days after Salman Khans much-anticipated film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked on piracy sites, the Bollywood superstar has warned the miscreants of legal action by the Cyber Cell.The action-drama had a multi-format release in select ...

Granules India earmarks capex of Rs 1,000 cr till FY24

Drug firm Granules India has earmarked a capex of around Rs 1,000 crore which it aims to invest over the next three financial years on expansion of operations, according to a top company official.The Hyderabad-based firm plans to invest on ...

Australia sticks by plan to re-open border in mid-2022

Australia is sticking to plans to start re-opening to the rest of the world only from the middle of next year, officials said on Sunday, resisting mounting pressure to end the closure of international borders. In March 2020, Australia close...

Mixed Martial Arts-Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday.Fighting for the title ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021