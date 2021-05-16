Maha: Thane reports 1,490 new COVID-19 cases, 57 more deaths

Thane has added 1,490 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,99,451, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 57 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 8,427, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.68 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the overall COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,02,583, while the death toll has reached 1,856, another official said.

