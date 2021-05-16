Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19

Congress MP Rajiv Satav died at a private hospital here on Sunday, days after recovering from coronavirus infection, hospital sources said.

The 46-year-old leader was on ventilator support at the hospital after his health deteriorated.

Satav, considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had tested positive for coronavirus infection on April 22.

Satav was later diagnosed with a new viral infection and was in a critical condition.

