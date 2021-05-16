India adds 311,170 daily coronavirus infections to nearly 24.7 mln

India's tally of coronavirus infections reached nearly 24.7 million on Sunday, boosted by 311,170 new cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,077.

The South Asian nation's tally stands at 24.68 million with the death toll at 270,284, health ministry data showed.

