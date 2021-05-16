Left Menu

As IPL put on hold young Jharkhand batsmen Saurabh, Virat support PPL in steel city

It is not Where talent meets opportunity it believes in From warrior to saviour and has support from states young cricket talents of the likes of Saurabh Tiwary and Virat Singh.At a time when hospitals in Pan-India are grappling with shortage of plasma and blood amid an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, here comes a tournament that begins on Sunday - to collect plasma for people battling for their lives.PPL is the brainchild of state BJP leader and former legislator Kunal Sarangi who says So what if the IPL has been put on hold.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-05-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 10:00 IST
As IPL put on hold young Jharkhand batsmen Saurabh, Virat support PPL in steel city
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League needs no introduction but ever heard of Plasma Premier League (PLL) or Telco Red Panthers? It is not ''Where talent meets opportunity'' it believes in 'From warrior to saviour' and has support the state's young cricket talents of the likes of Saurabh Tiwary and Virat Singh.

At a time when hospitals in Pan-India are grappling with a shortage of plasma and blood amid an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, here comes a tournament that begins on Sunday - to collect plasma for people battling for their lives.

PPL is the brainchild of state BJP leader and former legislator Kunal Sarangi who says: ''So what if the IPL has been put on hold. Let's cheer and play together to save lives...Donate plasma, be a corona warrior.'' Apart from the likes of Jharkhand batsmen Saurabh Tiwary and Virat Singh it has support from the district administration and industry and no-profit bodies.

So far this PPL has nine teams ranging from Precious Plasma Tigers and Telco Red Panthers to 3S Donators, Helping Hands, Steel City Warriors and Jugsalai Mask.

There are others - Sunrise Superstar, Jamshedpur Kings and Rotaract 11.

''Each team scores six or four runs on a plasma donation or a blood donation. The plasma and blood collected through the drive go to Jamshedpur blood bank at a time of crisis when there is scarcity,'' PPL founder Sarangi said.

PPL has joined hands with voluntary body Namya, district administration and industry body CII's arm the Young Indians besides philanthropic body Marwari Yuva Manch in the noble drive.

The incentive the donors will get is ''supply of plasma or blood when needed by them or any family member or friend''.

The unique initiative has been pledged support by several Bollywood celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Sarangi said.

Notably, East Singhbhum occupies the second slot when it comes to COVID-19 deaths in the state, accounting for the highest number of deaths in the state after capital Ranchi.

Every week, a team that can ensure maximum plasma donation will be declared a winner.

Sarthak Agarwal, regional convenor of Marwari Yuva Manch said: ''Whoever participates in this initiative in these tough times would not go unrecognised. Even if a diabetic comes or any other person, we will give runs to them.'' ''Once the plasma donation drive kicks off, we intend to replicate it in the entire state so that patients have not to run around for plasma or blood,'' he said.

Battling a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government has extended the lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions, including seven days mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, till May 27.

The state has suspended the operation of intra and inter-city bus services and also capped people attending weddings at 11, lower from earlier 50 persons with a provision that marriages can be conducted either at homes or at courts.

The state's positive tally has climbed to 3,13,181 with 3,157 fresh cases while the death toll has reached 4,431.

The state could launch its 18 to 44 age group vaccination drive from May 14 owing to shortages of vaccines earlier.

The mortality rate in the state remained higher at 1.41 per cent as against the nation's 1.10 per cent while the recovery rate from the deadly virus stood at 85.37 per cent against India's 83.80 per cent.

The decision to impose lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions was taken at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Soren to curb the further spread of the deadly virus.

The new restrictions include mandatory 7 days home or institutional quarantine for people visiting the state barring those who will leave the state within 72 hours.

Operations of inter-state and intra-state buses have been suspended while private vehicles will have to obtain e- passes for plying.

Organising any ceremony during weddings will also be prohibited in the state.

Under the stricter provisions, social distancing norms will be implemented strictly.

The state has already prohibited all indoor and outdoor congregations of more than five persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

Days after Salman Khans much-anticipated film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked on piracy sites, the Bollywood superstar has warned the miscreants of legal action by the Cyber Cell.The action-drama had a multi-format release in select ...

Granules India earmarks capex of Rs 1,000 cr till FY24

Drug firm Granules India has earmarked a capex of around Rs 1,000 crore which it aims to invest over the next three financial years on expansion of operations, according to a top company official.The Hyderabad-based firm plans to invest on ...

Australia sticks by plan to re-open border in mid-2022

Australia is sticking to plans to start re-opening to the rest of the world only from the middle of next year, officials said on Sunday, resisting mounting pressure to end the closure of international borders. In March 2020, Australia close...

Mixed Martial Arts-Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday.Fighting for the title ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021