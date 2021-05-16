Left Menu

Nagaland's first PSA oxygen generation plant at NHAK will be functional from Monday

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 16-05-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 10:16 IST
Nagaland's first PSA oxygen generation plant at NHAK will be functional from Monday
The sample of oxygen produced by the PSA Plant at NHAK was sent for testing on May 10 while a quality test of the oxygen started on May 13 and completed on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland's first Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plant will be functional at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) from Monday, said a health department official.

Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom will inaugurate the first PSA plant at NHAK on Monday after which production of medical oxygen will commence, said Joint Director of Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Neisakho Kere on Saturday.

The PSA oxygen generation plant is being funded by the PM CARES fund.

The sample of oxygen produced by the PSA Plant at NHAK was sent for testing on May 10 while a quality test of the oxygen started on May 13 and completed on Friday.

''Tested sample of medical oxygen is confirming to IP 2018 Standard Quality and is fit for use for Medical Purposes,'' stated the test report.

Construction of two more PSA plants, one each in Dimapur and Mokokchung district is progressing while other districts would also be having PSA oxygen generation plants funded by UNDP and UNICEF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

Days after Salman Khans much-anticipated film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked on piracy sites, the Bollywood superstar has warned the miscreants of legal action by the Cyber Cell.The action-drama had a multi-format release in select ...

Granules India earmarks capex of Rs 1,000 cr till FY24

Drug firm Granules India has earmarked a capex of around Rs 1,000 crore which it aims to invest over the next three financial years on expansion of operations, according to a top company official.The Hyderabad-based firm plans to invest on ...

Australia sticks by plan to re-open border in mid-2022

Australia is sticking to plans to start re-opening to the rest of the world only from the middle of next year, officials said on Sunday, resisting mounting pressure to end the closure of international borders. In March 2020, Australia close...

Mixed Martial Arts-Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday.Fighting for the title ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021