PTI | Sabang | Updated: 16-05-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 11:13 IST
Bhunia tells officials to make door to door visit of people of Sabang area

West Bengal Water Resources Investigation and Development minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia has asked officials to make door to door visit of people of Sabang area in Paschim Medinipur district to know about their health condition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhunia, who is also the MLA of Sabang constituency asked the officials to make door to door visit of the people from Sunday and submit regular feedback to the Block Development Officer (BDO) Sabang.

At a meeting attended by BDO, SDPO and other officials on Saturday, it was decided to have all necessary medical infrastructure at quarantine centres, safe homes and the minister assured money will not be the problem to have adequate oxygen stock and ambulance facility.

''Every official and panchayat representative should work in cohesion and on war footing like in past year. No excuses would be entertained,'' he said.

Two ambulances and one hearse for Covid patients have already been kept ready on an emergency basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

