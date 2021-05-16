Cong MP Rajeev Satav died due to secondary pneumonia with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, says Pune hospital

Congress Rajya Sabha MP died owing to secondary pneumonia with multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome on Sunday morning, informed Pune's Jehangir Hospital. Satav was admitted at Jehangir Hospital on April 23 with acute respiratory distress syndrome and severe COVID-19 pneumonia and tested RT-PCR negative on May 9.

"After a prolonged illness, Congress MP Rajeev Satav succumbed to secondary pneumonia with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome on May at 16 4:58 am," Medical Director, Jehangir Hospital, Pune, said in a statement. Expressing condolences over Satav's demise, Maharashtra Minister Vishwajeet Kadam, said: "Satav Ji did a great job for Maharashtra and the country. He died due to pneumonial infection today morning at 4:58 am."

Several Congress leaders expressed grief on his demise. "I'm very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress. It's a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Satav, 46, was All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Gujarat. (ANI)

