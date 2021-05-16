Left Menu

Uttarakhand: 1,000 children under 9 years of age contracted COVID-19 in last 10 days

Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age contracted coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand in the last ten days, informed the state health department.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-05-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 12:17 IST
Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age contracted coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand in the last ten days, informed the state health department. Some of the children have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.

According to the Health Department, only 2,131 children contacted infected in the last one year, while 264 children tested positive from April 1 to April 15. 1,053 cases reported from April 16-April 30, and 1,618 from May 1-May 14. Anoop Nautiyal, President of Social Development for Communities Foundation (SDCF) have informed that there are 771 active cases per one lakh people in the state which is seven times more than that of per one lakh people in Uttar Pradesh.

He alleged that the state government failed to increase testing and controlling mortalities. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 79,379 active coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand and 4,426 died due to the deadly disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

