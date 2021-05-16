Left Menu

Locals in Gorakhpur's Amtaura village are facing problems in getting themselves registered for COVID-19 vaccination.

Updated: 16-05-2021 12:48 IST
UP: Residents of Gorakhpur's Amtaura face problems in COVID-19 vaccine registration
People lined up at Piprauli CHC for vaccine doses. . Image Credit: ANI

Locals in Gorakhpur's Amtaura village are facing problems in getting themselves registered for COVID-19 vaccination. Aditya Singh, a local, said, "There are at least 40 COVID-19 patients here in this village and around 25 to 28 have already died. We are getting no support from the government or from any authority."

"The problem with vaccination is that administration wants us to register first on CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu. Many people are illiterate and do not have mobile phones. How will they get themselves enrolled for vaccination," Singh added. Dr N Rai, Superintendent, Piprauli Community Health Centre, told ANI that locals need to get themselves enrolled on CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app as per guidelines.

"We are doing both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests at Piprauli's Community Health Centre (CHC). We are vaccinating both age groups; 18-44 and 45 above, and have different booths for them. People first register themselves and they get a security code. Upon arrival to the CHC, our verifier asks them for that and makes an entry. Then, we vaccinate them," Rai told ANI. Rai added that they have a target of vaccinating at least 150 people from 18-44 age group and administer 350-400 doses on average per day to people from 45 and above age group.

"I have taken the vaccine dose and feeling no problem at all. I got myself registered on May 11 and took the jab on May 15 without any hassle," Shivesh Singh, a vaccine beneficiary at the CHC, said. After dozens have fallen ill of COVID-19 infection in the village, the residents of Gorakhpur's Amtaura are also worried as no authorities is taking note of their request to sanitise their village from time to time.

"We have at least two dozens of COVID-19 patients in our village. Many have died of the infection. There are cases of infection in every second or third house. Still there is no sanitisation taking place in our village from the administration. We have taken our application to Panchayat and Block officials but there is no response from there side," Pawan Sisodia, a resident of Amtaura village, told ANI. At present, Uttar Pradesh has as many as 1,77,643 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

