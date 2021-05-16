China administered total of 392.99 mln COVID-19 vaccines as of May 15

China administered total of 392.99 mln COVID-19 vaccines as of May 15Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-05-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 12:56 IST
China carried out around 12.4 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on May 15, bringing the total number of administered doses to 392.99 million, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- National Health Commission