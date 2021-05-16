UK to make final lockdown easing decision on June 14
We'll make that final decision on the 14th of June," Hancock told Sky News. The last of four stages in the removal of lockdown restrictions is currently scheduled for June 21 and could ditch social distancing measures entirely.Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 13:38 IST
Britain will make a decision on June 14 about whether or not to go ahead with the final phase of its easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.
Britain on Friday announced that it would accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination programme to try to contain a fast-spreading variant first identified in India, which could knock a re-opening of the economy off track. "We'll make a final decision for step four, which is the biggest step on the roadmap. We'll make that final decision on the 14th of June," Hancock told Sky News.
The last of four stages in the removal of lockdown restrictions is currently scheduled for June 21 and could ditch social distancing measures entirely. The third stage is due to start on Monday. Among other measures, the easing will allow people to hug each other and enable pubs and restaurants to serve customers inside.
Hancock also said that early data showed that vaccines were effective against the Indian variant. "There are new, very early data out from Oxford University, and I would stress that this is from the labs, it's not clinical data, and it is very early, but it does give us a degree of confidence that the vaccines work against this Indian variant," Hancock said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hancock
- India
- roadmap
- Oxford University
- Britain
- Sky News
- Matt Hancock
- Indian
ALSO READ
In medieval Britain, cancer cases around ten times higher than previously thought: Study
Britain's Princess Charlotte to celebrate sixth birthday
Britain hosts first G7 foreign ministers meeting since start of pandemic
Britain reports 1,671 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
Britain to send 1,000 more ventilators to India