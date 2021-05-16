Left Menu

Turkey to ease daytime lockdown measures from Monday but curfews to stay - ministry

Turkey will start easing its strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday by allowing movement during the day while keeping overnight and weekend curfews in place, the Interior Ministry said in a directive on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 13:41 IST
Turkey to ease daytime lockdown measures from Monday but curfews to stay - ministry
Turkish authorities tightened coronavirus measures after the number of daily COVID-19 cases soared above 60,000 in April, one of the highest rates globally, and deaths reached nearly 400 a day. Image Credit: Pxhere

Turkey will start easing its strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday by allowing movement during the day while keeping overnight and weekend curfews in place, the Interior Ministry said in a directive on Sunday. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey would gradually ease out of a full lockdown imposed 2-1/2 weeks ago, and lift restrictions more significantly in June.

Turkish authorities tightened coronavirus measures after the number of daily COVID-19 cases soared above 60,000 in April, one of the highest rates globally, and deaths reached nearly 400 a day. Until June 1, people will have to remain at home between 9 pm and 5 am during weekdays and from Friday evening until Monday morning, aside from meeting basic shopping needs, the ministry directive said.

It said inter-city travel will be allowed outside of curfew hours, while restaurants and cafes will be limited to takeaway services. Shopping malls will open on weekdays but facilities such as sports clubs and cinemas will remain shut, it added. While Turkey has imposed curbs on people's movements and activities throughout the pandemic, Erdogan has sought to maintain economic production by keeping factories open even during the full lockdown.

The surge in cases has threatened to hit its lucrative summer tourism season and has already prompted the switch of the Champions League final from Istanbul to Portugal, while Formula One called off the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix on Friday. The number of daily new cases has fallen to 11,000, sharply down from last month but still above the target of 5,000 Erdogan set at the start of the lockdown. Around 10.8 million people have been fully vaccinated, or 13% of the population, with 14.9 million having received only a first dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh CM seeks adequate COVID-19 vaccines from Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure sufficient availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state, a government official here said.Modi held a telephonic conversation with the CM...

UK to make final lockdown easing decision on June 14

Britain will make a decision on June 14 about whether or not to go ahead with the final phase of its easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.Britain on Friday announced that it would accelerate ...

Russia reports 8,554 new COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths

Russia reported 8,554 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally of infections since the pandemic began to 4,940,245.The government coronavirus crisis centre said that 391 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confi...

Forced labour from Uyghurs in Xinjiang behind global supply of solar panels: Investigation

The global production of solar panels depends upon forced labour from Uyghurs Muslims in Chinas Xinjiang province, an investigation shows. A study conducted by United Kingdoms Sheffield Hallam University said Chinese labour transfers in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021