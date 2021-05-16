Left Menu

Bengaluru residents face difficulties in securing COVAXIN doses

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:34 IST
Locals waiting to get vaccinated in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, locals in Bengaluru say that they have been facing a lot of difficulties in getting the COVAXIN vaccine. Many, especially those trying to get the second dose, have expressed concerns since many inoculation centers have closed down over the last few days

"I came to get my mother's second dose of COVAXIN today. I had come even yesterday. They told me COVAXIN is not available and today they're telling it came later in the day after I left and got over," a frustrated local said. "As you see on the board COVAXIN is out of stock. The website shows that some 150 vaccines are available but the appointment doesn't get through," said another resident, Supradip, adding that it was likely that the service is overloaded since so many people were scrambling to get their hands on a shot.

He further said that it would be better if the availability of vaccines was transparent to everyone. Earlier on Friday, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had informed that Karnataka received a fresh stock of 75,000 doses of COVID vaccines on Friday.

He further informed that so far, Karnataka has received 1,10,49,470 doses of vaccines, out of which 99,58,190 doses were of Covishield and 10,91,280 doses of COVAXIN. Over the few two days, Karnataka overtook Maharashtra as the state with the highest number of active coronavirus cases (5,98,625) in the country, the Union Health Ministry informed.

So far, 15,10,557 recoveries and 21,085 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

