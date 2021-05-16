COVID-19: Delhi govt extends lockdown by a week, says gains made can't be lost due to relaxations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown by one more week in the national capital, saying the gains made so far in combating COVID-19 cannot be lost due to any relaxations now.

During a visit to the GTB Hospital, he said Delhi has recorded a ''good level'' of COVID-19 recoveries in the past few days and the number of cases is also reducing ''very fast''.

''But we do not want the gains made in the past few days to be lost all of a sudden. So, the lockdown is being extended for another week till 5 am on May 24,'' Kejriwal said.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 has been extended for the fourth time till May 24 morning. It was scheduled to end at 5 am on May 17.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order issued on Sunday stated that the lockdown has been extended till 5 am on May 24 to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to break its chain of transmission.

The restrictions imposed under the lockdown, including suspension of metro train services, will remain in force till May 24 morning.

''There is no relaxation as of now and all the restrictions that were enforced in this week will continue,'' Chief Minister Kejriwal said.

He said that Delhi has recorded around 6,500 COVID 19 cases in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate has further gone down to nearly 10 per cent.

It was 11.32 per cent on Saturday.

''I hope there will be more recoveries from COVID-19 in the next one week,'' Kejriwal said.

He said his government has written to the Centre and two companies in the country for COVID-19 vaccines but there is no indication yet that doses will be arriving.

The Delhi government will take all necessary precautions and measures to deal with 'Black Fungus' infections reported in COVID patients, the chief minister said.

