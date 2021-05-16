Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi govt extends lockdown by a week, says gains made can't be lost due to relaxations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown by one more week in the national capital, saying the gains made so far in combating COVID-19 cannot be lost due to any relaxations now.During a visit to the GTB Hospital, he said Delhi has recorded a good level of COVID-19 recoveries in the past few days and the number of cases is also reducing very fast.But we do not want the gains made in the past few days to be lost all of a sudden.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:35 IST
COVID-19: Delhi govt extends lockdown by a week, says gains made can't be lost due to relaxations
During a visit to the GTB Hospital, he said Delhi has recorded a ''good level'' of COVID-19 recoveries in the past few days and the number of cases is also reducing ''very fast''. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown by one more week in the national capital, saying the gains made so far in combating COVID-19 cannot be lost due to any relaxations now.

During a visit to the GTB Hospital, he said Delhi has recorded a ''good level'' of COVID-19 recoveries in the past few days and the number of cases is also reducing ''very fast''.

''But we do not want the gains made in the past few days to be lost all of a sudden. So, the lockdown is being extended for another week till 5 am on May 24,'' Kejriwal said.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 has been extended for the fourth time till May 24 morning. It was scheduled to end at 5 am on May 17.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order issued on Sunday stated that the lockdown has been extended till 5 am on May 24 to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to break its chain of transmission.

The restrictions imposed under the lockdown, including suspension of metro train services, will remain in force till May 24 morning.

''There is no relaxation as of now and all the restrictions that were enforced in this week will continue,'' Chief Minister Kejriwal said.

He said that Delhi has recorded around 6,500 COVID 19 cases in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate has further gone down to nearly 10 per cent.

It was 11.32 per cent on Saturday.

''I hope there will be more recoveries from COVID-19 in the next one week,'' Kejriwal said.

He said his government has written to the Centre and two companies in the country for COVID-19 vaccines but there is no indication yet that doses will be arriving.

The Delhi government will take all necessary precautions and measures to deal with 'Black Fungus' infections reported in COVID patients, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

34,200 kg of oxygen production raw material lands at Bengaluru airport from Rome

Two Air India flights, carrying 34,200 kg of zeolite, used in oxygen production plants, arrived at the Bengaluru airport from Rome on Sunday, airport operator BIAL said.Zeolite is used in oxygen production plants that are based on pressure ...

Hisar civil surgeon wants veterinary doctors to join anti-Covid fight in rural areas

Hisars civil surgeon has sought roping in the services of veterinary doctors in the anti-Covid fight in rural areas of the district.Civil Surgeon, Dr Ratna Bharti, on Sunday said she has requested the district administration for availing se...

Israeli police arrest two people with knives who crossed from Jordan

Israeli police on Sunday arrested two people armed with knives who they said crossed into the country from Jordan amid unrest in the region.A police spokesman said the two suspects had crossed the border overnight and were being questioned ...

Do not give in to evil and division, Pope tells Myanmar community

The people of Myanmar must not despair in the face of evil or allow themselves to be divided, Pope Francis said on Sunday at a special Mass for the Myanmar community in Italy.Myanmars military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, derailing the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021