Left Menu

Maha CM asks family doctors to join fight against COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:52 IST
Maha CM asks family doctors to join fight against COVID-19
During a virtual interaction with private medical practitioners and members of the state COVID-19 task force, Thackeray said patients trust their family doctors more than anyone else. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to doctors who serve as family physicians to join the state's fight against COVID-19 and advise their patients under home isolation about the right treatment protocols.

During a virtual interaction with private medical practitioners and members of the state COVID-19 task force, Thackeray said patients trust their family doctors more than anyone else.

''The treatment protocols of COVID-19 patients in home isolation can be managed more effectively if their family physicians join the battle against the viral infection,'' the chief minister said.

He said family physicians can evaluate the COVID-19 patient's condition, co-morbidities and oxygen level during home isolation and guide them effectively regarding the need for hospitalisation.

''If the asymptomatic patients in home isolation are treated effectively, it would help reduce the COVID-19 mortality rate,'' he said.

He said family doctors should also take into account the increased sugar level of COVID-19 patients and how it can be restricted.

He appealed to family doctors in the state to join the COVID-19 care centres in their vicinity as consultants.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 task force member Sanjay Oak stressed the need to ensure hygiene in oxygen pipes and concentrators as well as during home quarantine of patients with uncontrolled co-morbidities to prevent other infections.

Another task force member Shashank Joshi spoke about how home care was crucial and of critical importance for patients.

Thackeray had last week also stressed the role of private doctors, especially family physicians, in the fight against COVID-19, saying they can help in early diagnosis of the infection in their patients and facilitate timely treatment for them.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 34,848 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 53,44,063, while 960 deaths pushed the toll to 80,512, as per the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

34,200 kg of oxygen production raw material lands at Bengaluru airport from Rome

Two Air India flights, carrying 34,200 kg of zeolite, used in oxygen production plants, arrived at the Bengaluru airport from Rome on Sunday, airport operator BIAL said.Zeolite is used in oxygen production plants that are based on pressure ...

Hisar civil surgeon wants veterinary doctors to join anti-Covid fight in rural areas

Hisars civil surgeon has sought roping in the services of veterinary doctors in the anti-Covid fight in rural areas of the district.Civil Surgeon, Dr Ratna Bharti, on Sunday said she has requested the district administration for availing se...

Israeli police arrest two people with knives who crossed from Jordan

Israeli police on Sunday arrested two people armed with knives who they said crossed into the country from Jordan amid unrest in the region.A police spokesman said the two suspects had crossed the border overnight and were being questioned ...

Do not give in to evil and division, Pope tells Myanmar community

The people of Myanmar must not despair in the face of evil or allow themselves to be divided, Pope Francis said on Sunday at a special Mass for the Myanmar community in Italy.Myanmars military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, derailing the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021