Left Menu

Digvijaya writes to MP CM over key Mucormycosis injection

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:53 IST
Digvijaya writes to MP CM over key Mucormycosis injection
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said an injection to treat Mucormycosis, a rare and dangerous fungal infection that has been found in some COVID-19 patients as well as those who had recovered from the infection, was not available in shops in Madhya Pradesh.

In a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Rajya Sabha MP said people were in distress due to the unavailability of Amphotericin injections that are used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as a black fungus.

Singh said the unavailability of Amphotericin gives rise to doubts whether it too is being black-marketed like Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment.

Singh, in his letter to the CM, said the black fungus infection was spreading fast, with more than 70 cases reported in capital Bhopal alone, of which 23 are in Hamidia Hospital here.

The former MP CM asked Chouhan to take strict action against those involved in medicine black-marketing and ensure people needing Amphotericin to get it in time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM inaugurates 500-bed COVID care centre in Panipat

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a 500-bedded COVID-19 care centre named Guru Teg Bahadur Sanjeevani Hospital in Panipat on Sunday. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Petroleum, was also present on the occasion....

China conducts 'Taiwan invasion' military drills amid rise in tensions

Amid rising tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea, China has released videos showing military drills that appeared to simulate a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The drills showcased the Type 075, a 40,000-tonne amphibious warship that is...

34,200 kg of oxygen production raw material lands at Bengaluru airport from Rome

Two Air India flights, carrying 34,200 kg of zeolite, used in oxygen production plants, arrived at the Bengaluru airport from Rome on Sunday, airport operator BIAL said.Zeolite is used in oxygen production plants that are based on pressure ...

Hisar civil surgeon wants veterinary doctors to join anti-Covid fight in rural areas

Hisars civil surgeon has sought roping in the services of veterinary doctors in the anti-Covid fight in rural areas of the district.Civil Surgeon, Dr Ratna Bharti, on Sunday said she has requested the district administration for availing se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021