Left Menu

Jaipur administration conducts door to door survey, distributes medicine in rural areas to curb COVID-19

Due to the COVID surge in rural areas, Rajasthan's Jaipur administration on Sunday informed that it has taken several steps to curb the spread of the disease in the rural areas of the district.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 15:04 IST
Jaipur administration conducts door to door survey, distributes medicine in rural areas to curb COVID-19
Jaipur District Collector Antar Singh Nehra speaking to media. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Due to the COVID surge in rural areas, Rajasthan's Jaipur administration on Sunday informed that it has taken several steps to curb the spread of the disease in the rural areas of the district. According to the Jaipur District Collector Antar Singh Nehra, they have appointed a minimum of four teams for surveillance in each block of Moradabad district.

"The virus is spreading in rural areas also. We are requesting them not to come outside unless there is anything medical or absolute emergency. We have started a door to door survey campaign in which a medicine packet will be provided to people with ILI (Influenza like illness) symptoms," Nehra told reporters here. "The vehicles will also distribute medicines and we have not made it compulsory to be tested Covid positive for getting the medicine packet. Even the people have not tested positive but have the symptoms are being given medicine," he added.

"We have constructed three wards in which we have kept Covid positive, suspected, and isolation patients that. We are trying to give ventilator facilities to them but lack of oxygen supply is hindering it," said Dr Ashish Singh, In-Charge, Zanana hospital, Kotputli, Jaipur. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2,08,698 active Covid cases in Rajasthan, while 6,34,070 people have been cured and discharged till now. The death toll has mounted to 6,621 in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM inaugurates 500-bed COVID care centre in Panipat

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a 500-bedded COVID-19 care centre named Guru Teg Bahadur Sanjeevani Hospital in Panipat on Sunday. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Petroleum, was also present on the occasion....

China conducts 'Taiwan invasion' military drills amid rise in tensions

Amid rising tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea, China has released videos showing military drills that appeared to simulate a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The drills showcased the Type 075, a 40,000-tonne amphibious warship that is...

34,200 kg of oxygen production raw material lands at Bengaluru airport from Rome

Two Air India flights, carrying 34,200 kg of zeolite, used in oxygen production plants, arrived at the Bengaluru airport from Rome on Sunday, airport operator BIAL said.Zeolite is used in oxygen production plants that are based on pressure ...

Hisar civil surgeon wants veterinary doctors to join anti-Covid fight in rural areas

Hisars civil surgeon has sought roping in the services of veterinary doctors in the anti-Covid fight in rural areas of the district.Civil Surgeon, Dr Ratna Bharti, on Sunday said she has requested the district administration for availing se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021