COVID-19: 60,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine reach India in second batch

The second consignment of the SputnikV vaccine that arrive in India on Sunday contained 60,000 doses, Dr Reddy's Laboratory informed. "Pleased to share that the consignment that arrived today in Hyderabad contains 60,000 doses of the second dose component of the #SputnikV vaccine. Samples from the consignment will be sent for release to the Central Drugs Laboratory," the Indian partner of the Russian vaccine manufacturer tweeted.

The second batch of the Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad on Sunday. The first consignment of imported doses of the vaccine landed in India on May 1 and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh on May 13. Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev on Sunday termed the Russian-Indian fight against COVID-19, as an example of the special and privileged strategic partnership and an effective model of international anti-pandemic cooperation.

Sputnik V has become the first foreign-made vaccine to be used in India contributing to the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Inoculations with Sputnik V in Hyderabad started Friday followed by the arrival of the first batch of the vaccine in India on May 1, 2021. Sputnik V was approved for use in India on April 12 this year and was granted an emergency use authorisation. (ANI)