Left Menu

COVID-19: 60,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine reach India in second batch

The second consignment of the SputnikV vaccine that arrive in India on Sunday contained 60,000 doses, Dr Reddy's Laboratory informed.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-05-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 15:12 IST
COVID-19: 60,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine reach India in second batch
Second batch of Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad, Telangana on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

The second consignment of the SputnikV vaccine that arrive in India on Sunday contained 60,000 doses, Dr Reddy's Laboratory informed. "Pleased to share that the consignment that arrived today in Hyderabad contains 60,000 doses of the second dose component of the #SputnikV vaccine. Samples from the consignment will be sent for release to the Central Drugs Laboratory," the Indian partner of the Russian vaccine manufacturer tweeted.

The second batch of the Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad on Sunday. The first consignment of imported doses of the vaccine landed in India on May 1 and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh on May 13. Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev on Sunday termed the Russian-Indian fight against COVID-19, as an example of the special and privileged strategic partnership and an effective model of international anti-pandemic cooperation.

Sputnik V has become the first foreign-made vaccine to be used in India contributing to the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Inoculations with Sputnik V in Hyderabad started Friday followed by the arrival of the first batch of the vaccine in India on May 1, 2021. Sputnik V was approved for use in India on April 12 this year and was granted an emergency use authorisation. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM inaugurates 500-bed COVID care centre in Panipat

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a 500-bedded COVID-19 care centre named Guru Teg Bahadur Sanjeevani Hospital in Panipat on Sunday. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Petroleum, was also present on the occasion....

China conducts 'Taiwan invasion' military drills amid rise in tensions

Amid rising tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea, China has released videos showing military drills that appeared to simulate a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The drills showcased the Type 075, a 40,000-tonne amphibious warship that is...

34,200 kg of oxygen production raw material lands at Bengaluru airport from Rome

Two Air India flights, carrying 34,200 kg of zeolite, used in oxygen production plants, arrived at the Bengaluru airport from Rome on Sunday, airport operator BIAL said.Zeolite is used in oxygen production plants that are based on pressure ...

Hisar civil surgeon wants veterinary doctors to join anti-Covid fight in rural areas

Hisars civil surgeon has sought roping in the services of veterinary doctors in the anti-Covid fight in rural areas of the district.Civil Surgeon, Dr Ratna Bharti, on Sunday said she has requested the district administration for availing se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021