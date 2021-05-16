Left Menu

Hisar civil surgeon wants veterinary doctors to join anti-Covid fight in rural areas

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 16-05-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 15:14 IST
Hisar civil surgeon wants veterinary doctors to join anti-Covid fight in rural areas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hisar's civil surgeon has sought roping in the services of veterinary doctors in the anti-Covid fight in rural areas of the district.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Ratna Bharti, on Sunday said she has requested the district administration for availing services of veterinary doctors in rural areas.

On what would be the nature of duties of veterinary doctors, Dr Bharti said their services could be utilised for things like keeping records of patients in isolation centres being set up.

They can also be put on other Covid-related duties as deemed fit by the administration, she added.

She said the veterinary surgeons can be put on duty in the villages where they are already posted in government hospitals.

Covid-19 cases have been witnessing a rise in rural areas as well and to check the spread of the infection, the government has been setting up isolation wards in villages. Dr Bharti, meanwhile, said door-to-door screening was being conducted in villages to detect the spread of the infection.

Rapid antigen tests too are being conducted at random. Appropriate measures are being taken when anyone is found positive, she said.

She said 83 hotspots have been identified in the entire district where necessary measures are being taken to check the spread of the infection.

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM inaugurates 500-bed COVID care centre in Panipat

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a 500-bedded COVID-19 care centre named Guru Teg Bahadur Sanjeevani Hospital in Panipat on Sunday. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Petroleum, was also present on the occasion....

China conducts 'Taiwan invasion' military drills amid rise in tensions

Amid rising tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea, China has released videos showing military drills that appeared to simulate a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The drills showcased the Type 075, a 40,000-tonne amphibious warship that is...

34,200 kg of oxygen production raw material lands at Bengaluru airport from Rome

Two Air India flights, carrying 34,200 kg of zeolite, used in oxygen production plants, arrived at the Bengaluru airport from Rome on Sunday, airport operator BIAL said.Zeolite is used in oxygen production plants that are based on pressure ...

Hisar civil surgeon wants veterinary doctors to join anti-Covid fight in rural areas

Hisars civil surgeon has sought roping in the services of veterinary doctors in the anti-Covid fight in rural areas of the district.Civil Surgeon, Dr Ratna Bharti, on Sunday said she has requested the district administration for availing se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021