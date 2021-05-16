Hisar civil surgeon wants veterinary doctors to join anti-Covid fight in rural areas

Hisar's civil surgeon has sought roping in the services of veterinary doctors in the anti-Covid fight in rural areas of the district.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Ratna Bharti, on Sunday said she has requested the district administration for availing services of veterinary doctors in rural areas.

On what would be the nature of duties of veterinary doctors, Dr Bharti said their services could be utilised for things like keeping records of patients in isolation centres being set up.

They can also be put on other Covid-related duties as deemed fit by the administration, she added.

She said the veterinary surgeons can be put on duty in the villages where they are already posted in government hospitals.

Covid-19 cases have been witnessing a rise in rural areas as well and to check the spread of the infection, the government has been setting up isolation wards in villages. Dr Bharti, meanwhile, said door-to-door screening was being conducted in villages to detect the spread of the infection.

Rapid antigen tests too are being conducted at random. Appropriate measures are being taken when anyone is found positive, she said.

She said 83 hotspots have been identified in the entire district where necessary measures are being taken to check the spread of the infection.