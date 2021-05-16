Puducherry adds 1,961 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises

The union territory of Puducherry reported 1,961 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours raising the overall tally to 84,506, a senior official of the Health Department said on Sunday.

Thirty-two more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday, pushing the toll to 1,151, Director of the Health Department S Mohan Kumar said.

He said the 1,961 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 9,446 samples, projecting a test positivity rate of 20.76 per cent.

He said 1,491 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

The Department has so far tested 9.17 lakh samples and it was found that 8.14 lakh were negative.

There were 17,666 active cases and 65,689 patients had recovered and were discharged so far.

The Health department Director said 33,696 healthcare workers and 20,177 frontline workers were inoculated against Covid so far.

He said 1,26,785 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated against Covid so far.PTI CORR SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)