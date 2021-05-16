Substantial increase made in production and allocation of remdesivir: Gowda

To ensure adequate availability of anti-viral drug remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, in the country, a substantial increase has been made in its overall production and allocation, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Sunday.

''Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in various states & UT's and to ensure its adequate availability substantial increase has been made in overall production and allocation,'' Gowda said in a post on micro-blogging site Twitter.

A total of 76 lakh remdesivir vials have been allocated to the states and union territories from April 21 to May 23, 2021, he added.

In a letter written to all states by the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it was mentioned that the allotment has been made for the states/UTs, and state governments and UTs have been asked to monitor proper distribution within the state/UT covering government and private hospitals as appropriate and in line with judicious use, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

''State governments / UTs have been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the State/ UT as per supply chain in close coordination with liaison officers of the companies,'' it added.

