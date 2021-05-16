L&T Technology Services starts COVID isolation centre for staff in Mysuru

L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) on Sunday said it has set up a COVID isolation centre in Mysuru.

LTTS has also opened a similar facility in Bengaluru.

The centre in Mysuru is fully operational and available to take care of employees and their families who exhibit mild symptoms or are suspected to be COVID-19 positive, a statement said.

The facility is equipped with 20 beds and 5 doctors on rotation as well as support staff round the clock on duty.

Called the LTTS Isolation Centre, the facility is equipped to provide essential care facilities while operating under the purview and guidelines set by the Indian government, ICMR and WHO, it added. The initiative includes services such as 24x7 ambulance service, 24x7 nursing, doctor and paramedic support and OPD for confirmed asymptomatic patients.

The company has partnered Allied Core Healthcare Services for the initiative. The centre will stock oxygen cylinders and O2 concentrators for use in the facility. The centre will treat COVID-positive patients with mild symptoms medically as in-patient as per COVID protocols, and RT-PCR test will be offered for COVID suspect cases in the isolation centre, the statement said.

It added that rapid test can be offered for COVID suspected cases in the isolation centre during the treatment and that the cost will be borne by the company.

''The safety and well-being of our employees is our utmost priority, as we navigate the ongoing second wave. During times such as this, when both misinformation and lack of readily available medical facilities are impacting many, the LTTS isolation centre is aimed to offer primary care and safe confinement for employees and their families,'' LTTS Chief Human Resources Officer M Lakshmanan said.

LTTS will continue to work with and support healthcare workers and all corona warriors at the forefront of this battle, Lakshmanan added.

As India reels under the impact of the deadly second wave of coronavirus infection, hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. Organisations across the spectrum have come forward to support the relief efforts.

Park+, a provider of automated smart parking solutions, said it is organising a drive-through vaccination in DLF Mall of India, Noida on May 17 for those above 45 years of age.

This will enable citizens to maintain social distancing by getting vaccinated in the safety of their cars. The initiative, launched in association with Gautam Budh Nagar administration and DLF Mall of India, will allow citizens to get vaccinated between 9 am-5 pm in the parking lot of the mall, through prior appointments. The bookings are done through Co-WIN.

''The no-charge initiative is offering the first dose of vaccination to anybody above 45 years of age. The day-long pop-up centre has been launched with the aim of providing safety to people who can now get vaccinated without even stepping foot outside, as well as to aid hospitals in distributing the load,'' a statement said.

Park+, which has organised similar camps in Gurugram, is aiming for an outreach of 2 lakh doses per day and is looking to replicate its model in multiple locations in 15 cities. ''We are a socially responsible organization and realised the potential of offering our services to contribute to the COVID vaccination efforts of the city. With this no-charge drive-through initiative, we hope to expedite the vaccination process across the country. We are planning a completely seamless vaccination drive for Noida, as we attempt to make the citizens feel safe and secure by not stepping out of their vehicles," Amit Lakhotia, Founder of Park+, said.

India has so far administered over 18 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.

