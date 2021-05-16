Left Menu

All hands on deck: Armed forces use veterinary corps personnel at COVID facilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 15:57 IST
All hands on deck: Armed forces use veterinary corps personnel at COVID facilities

To augment medical care services to fight the brutal second COVID-19 wave, doctors and other staff from the Remount Veterinary Corps have been roped in by the armed forces, essentially to help run patient facilitation centres, officials said on Sunday.

Around 18 officers, over 120 junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and other ranks have been deployed in specially created COVID-19 facilities in the national capital, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Varanasi and Patna under operation 'CO-JEET', which was started by the combined armed forces in view of the pandemic.

'CO-JEET' stands for co-workers of all three services who will finally have 'Jeet' (victory) over COVID-19.

Operation 'Co-JEET' has engaged personnel of the three wings of the armed forces – the Army, the Air Force and the Navy – into services like helping restore oxygen supply chains, setting up COVID beds and providing help to the civilian administration in their fight to prevent the spread of the infection.

The Department of Defence has also created a COVID Crisis Management Committee.

The staff of the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) will be used to help facilitation centres to provide information to the kins of patients admitted to the make-shift (COVID) hospitals, the officials said.

Officers, JCOs and other ranks would be deployed at the COVID-19 care centres to help the over-stretched medical staff and provide timely information to anxious relatives and attendants of patients.

Relatives and attendants have been making a beeline outside these makeshift facilities to get information about their patients, and have often engaged with the staff deployed there for providing medical care to the infected.

The fresh deployment will lessen the burden on medical personnel, the officials said.

COVID-19 is zoonotic, and the pharmacology and biochemistry of veterinary sciences and the human body is totally the same, they said.

The Remount Veterinary Corps, which has a history of more than two centuries, among other things and besides veterinary services also takes care of disease diagnosis and investigation, and research in emerging diseases.

The RVC also works round-the clock for prevention of zoonotic diseases.

Zoonotic diseases or zoonoses are caused by germs that can spread between animals and people. They are caused viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi.

Coronaviruses are from a family of RNA (ribonucleic acid) viruses and its infection is common in animals and humans, according to the Federation of European Veterinarians (FEV).

The FEV in a paper had said that some, but not all strains of coronavirus diseases, can be transmitted between animals and humans.

A wide range of animals is known to be the source of coronaviruses which include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-COVID) that originated from camels and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that originated from civet cats.

The fresh COVID-19 wave is being treated like war by the armed forces and they have launched operation 'CO-JEET' which encompasses psychological measures to allay fears and panic among patients, and augmentation of medical facilities to combat the disease.

Engaging veterinarians to provide help to health care workers has been done in other parts of the world, including in Britain and other countries of Europe last year.

In the United States, some states had kept veterinarians on standby to assist if needed, either by offering their medical expertise in hospitals or in mortuary management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi registers 6,456 new COVID-19 cases, 262 more deaths

The national capital recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 fatalities on Sunday while the positivity rate dropped to 10.40 per cent, the lowest since April 11, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.This is the third consecut...

Indian Navy repairs 2 oxygen plants in Andhra amid COVID-19

The Indian Navy on Sunday repaired two oxygen generating plants at Andhra Pradeshs Nellore and Srikalahasti, bringing a major boost to the oxygen supply in Andhra Pradesh amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to an official statement, the tea...

Bahrain hopes Israel-Palestine conflict addressed in 'equitable' manner

Bahrain hopes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be addressed in a fair and equitable manner, the Gulf states tourism minister said on Sunday. Zayed Rashid Al Zayani was speaking at a gathering of regional and international travel and to...

Relatives of patient create ruckus at UP hospital

Angry relatives of a patient who died here created ruckus at the district hospital by damaging the emergency ward and beating up doctors and health workers at the facility, officials said on Sunday.A case has been registered against the rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021