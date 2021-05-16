Left Menu

Cyclone: No COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai on Monday too

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 16:38 IST
Cyclone: No COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai on Monday too
The vaccination programme will now be implemented on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Chahal said. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai civic body on Sunday decided to keep its COVID-19 vaccination drive suspended for the third day on May 17 in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Friday announced that there would be no inoculation on May 15 and 16 considering the India Meteorological Department's cyclone warning.

The vaccination programme will now be implemented on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Chahal said.

According to the IMD, cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' and is very likely to reach the Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross it between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district around the early morning of May 18.

A BMC official had earlier said that the civic body has shifted 580 patients from Covid care centres in the city as a precautionary measure in view of the warning that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city.

Meanwhile, Chahal also said the central government has issued directions to maintain a gap of 12 to 16 weeks between two doses of the Covishield vaccine. Hence, nobody except health care workers and frontline workers will be eligible for the second Covishield dose at present as vaccination for other categories had commenced on March 1.

''Due to this change, the civic body has decided to extend the walk-in (vaccination) facility for citizens above 60 years of age for the first Covishield dose during May 18- 20,'' he said.

Last week, the BMC had announced that the citizens above 60 years of age, who are waiting for the second dose of Covishield vaccine, the beneficiaries yet to get the second dose of Covaxin and the disabled person can opt for walk-in vaccination from Monday to Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi registers 6,456 new COVID-19 cases, 262 more deaths

The national capital recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 fatalities on Sunday while the positivity rate dropped to 10.40 per cent, the lowest since April 11, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.This is the third consecut...

Indian Navy repairs 2 oxygen plants in Andhra amid COVID-19

The Indian Navy on Sunday repaired two oxygen generating plants at Andhra Pradeshs Nellore and Srikalahasti, bringing a major boost to the oxygen supply in Andhra Pradesh amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to an official statement, the tea...

Bahrain hopes Israel-Palestine conflict addressed in 'equitable' manner

Bahrain hopes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be addressed in a fair and equitable manner, the Gulf states tourism minister said on Sunday. Zayed Rashid Al Zayani was speaking at a gathering of regional and international travel and to...

Relatives of patient create ruckus at UP hospital

Angry relatives of a patient who died here created ruckus at the district hospital by damaging the emergency ward and beating up doctors and health workers at the facility, officials said on Sunday.A case has been registered against the rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021