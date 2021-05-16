L&T delivers first two oxygen generating units to hospitals in Surat
The company in a statement said that SMIMER Hospital and the New Civil hospital both received the first of the 22 oxygen generators capable of producing 700 litresminute of oxygen.More than ever we now recognise the value of bolstering health care systems, not only to save lives during the current health emergency but also to help hospitals to be better prepared to face such emergencies in future.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:31 IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Sunday said that it has delivered the first two oxygen generating units to hospitals in Surat, Gujarat. The company in a statement said that SMIMER Hospital and the New Civil hospital both received the first of the 22 oxygen generators capable of producing 700 litres/minute of oxygen.
''More than ever we now recognise the value of bolstering health care systems, not only to save lives during the current health emergency but also to help hospitals to be better prepared to face such emergencies in future. ''L&T remains steadfast in its commitment to working together with the authorities at a local and national level, to ensure every citizen is supported with the medical infrastructure needed to overcome this pandemic to the extent we can,'' L&T CEO & MD S N Subrahmanyan said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- N Subrahmanyan
- Surat
- Gujarat
- SMIMER Hospital
- New Civil
- & MD S
- Larsen & Toubro
ALSO READ
Bharuch hospital fire death toll rises to 16, Gujarat CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia
PM Modi greets people of Gujarat, Maharashtra on Statehood Day
PM Modi wishes Maha, Gujarat success in fight against COVID on statehood day
Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India's Gujarat
Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India's Gujarat