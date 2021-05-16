Left Menu

L&T delivers first two oxygen generating units to hospitals in Surat

The company in a statement said that SMIMER Hospital and the New Civil hospital both received the first of the 22 oxygen generators capable of producing 700 litresminute of oxygen.More than ever we now recognise the value of bolstering health care systems, not only to save lives during the current health emergency but also to help hospitals to be better prepared to face such emergencies in future.

The company in a statement said that SMIMER Hospital and the New Civil hospital both received the first of the 22 oxygen generators capable of producing 700 litres/minute of oxygen. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Sunday said that it has delivered the first two oxygen generating units to hospitals in Surat, Gujarat. The company in a statement said that SMIMER Hospital and the New Civil hospital both received the first of the 22 oxygen generators capable of producing 700 litres/minute of oxygen.

''More than ever we now recognise the value of bolstering health care systems, not only to save lives during the current health emergency but also to help hospitals to be better prepared to face such emergencies in future. ''L&T remains steadfast in its commitment to working together with the authorities at a local and national level, to ensure every citizen is supported with the medical infrastructure needed to overcome this pandemic to the extent we can,'' L&T CEO & MD S N Subrahmanyan said.

