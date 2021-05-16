Left Menu

Study finds appreciating nature may have positive impact on wellbeing

New research led by Swansea University says appreciating nature can have a positive impact on our well-being.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:32 IST
Study finds appreciating nature may have positive impact on wellbeing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New research led by Swansea University says appreciating nature can have a positive impact on our well-being. The ability to connect and feel a sense of belonging are basic human needs but new research has examined how these are determined by more than just our personal relationships.

Psychologist Professor Andrew Kemp, of the College of Human and Health Sciences, worked with PhD student Jess Mead and consultant clinical psychologist Dr Zoe Fisher, of the University's Health and Wellbeing Academy, on the study which presents a transdisciplinary framework to help understand and improve wellbeing. Professor Kemp said: "We define wellbeing as a positive psychological experience, promoted by connections to self, community and environment, supported by healthy vagal function, all of which are impacted by socio-contextual factors that lie beyond the control of the individual."

The researchers say their latest findings, which have just been published in Frontiers in Psychology, are particularly topical as society looks to recover and learn from COVID-19. He said: "Our framework has already contributed to a better understanding of how to protect wellbeing during the pandemic and has led to the development of an innovative wellbeing science intervention, targeting university students and people living with acquired brain injury."

Professor Kemp added: "We feel our invited paper is timely as it not only aligns with a post-pandemic future that requires societal transformation, but it also picks up on global efforts to promote planetary wellbeing." "Globalisation, urbanisation and technological advancements have meant that humans have become increasingly disconnected from nature. This continues despite research showing that contact with nature improves wellbeing."

The research reveals the advantages to health and wellbeing derived from connecting to oneself, others and nature and emphasises a need for focused efforts to tackle major societal issues that affect our capacity for connection." He added: "The poorest are disproportionally impacted by major societal challenges including the increasing burden of chronic disease, societal loneliness and anthropogenic climate change."

"Economic inequality has adverse impacts on the entire population, not just the poor, so improving economic inequality is fundamental to improving population wellbeing." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

