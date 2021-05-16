Declining trend in COVID-19 fatalities continues in Jharkhand with 65 deaths in 24 hours

Jharkhand has started witnessing a declining trend in daily COVID-19 fatalities as the state on Sunday recorded 65 deaths due to the infection, the lowest in May so far, a health department bulletin said.

This is the fourth time in the month when fresh COVID-19 deaths plunged below 100 in the state.

The state had recorded 76 fatalities on May 15 and 97 COVID-19 deaths each on May 13 and May 10. It had recorded the highest number of 159 deaths this month on May 2.

There has also been an improvement in the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 85.37 per cent, better than the national average of 83.80 per cent, the bulletin said.

With the 65 fresh fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state is now 4,431.

State capital Ranchi, which has been severely impacted by the virus, recorded 19 deaths during the day, as compared to 28 on Saturday and 40 fatalities on Friday.

A look at the health bulletin of the state suggests that prominent cities of Jharkhand like Ranchi, East Singhbhum with headquarter at Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Hazaribag, and Ramgarh are witnessing high COVID-19 cases, while relatively backward districts including Dumka, Garhwa, Chatra, and Gumla are logging a lesser number of infections.

No deaths have been reported from seven of the 24 districts in the state during the last 24 hours.

The seven districts are Chatra, Dumka, Gumla, Latehar, Pakur, Sahebganj and Saraikela.

Battling a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, the state government has extended the lockdown till May 27.

Restrictions with stricter provisions, including seven days mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, are now in place.

The state has suspended the operation of intra-city and inter-city bus services and put a cap on people attending weddings at 11 among others.

The coronavirus caseload has climbed to 3,13,181 with 3,157 new cases, the bulletin said.

The mineral-rich state now has 41,386 active cases, while 2,67,364 patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

East Singhbhum recorded 12 fatalities while six deaths each were recorded in Bokaro and Giridih.

Three casualties each were reported from Garhwa, Lohardaga, and Ramgarh while two deaths each were recorded in Hazaribagh, Palamu, and West Singhbhum.

Deoghar, Dhanbad, Godda, Jamtara, Khunti, Koderma, and Simdega recorded one death each.

Altogether, 76,92,798 samples have been tested in Jharkhand thus far, including 52,939 since Friday, it added.

The mortality rate in the state remained higher at 1.41 per cent as against the nation's 1.10 per cent.

In a bid to protect its citizens from the deadly disease, the Jharkhand government had on Friday launched a free vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Over 1.57 crore people in the state are in the 18-44 years age bracket.

The state government could not roll out the inoculation drive for these people from May 1 as it was facing a shortage of vaccines.

