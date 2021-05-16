Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record with 187 infections

Vietnam's daily locally transmitted coronavirus cases rose by 187 on Sunday, a record for the second time this week as many communities and districts nationwide impose lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

Most of the cases had been under quarantine before being tested positive for the virus, the health ministry said in a statement. Vietnam has recorded a total of 4,175 cases, with 36 deaths, due largely to its strong containment record.

The country received nearly 1.7 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday via the international COVAX scheme, the health ministry said.

