Kerala sees slight decline in daily coronavirus cases

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 16-05-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 18:36 IST
A week after the implementation of a complete lockdown, the COVID-19 cases in Kerala started showing a downward trend with the state on Sunday reporting 29,704 fresh cases, taking the total caseload to 21,17,912.

The slight dip in new cases was detected through 1,15,982 tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 25.61 per cent.

This is the lowest since May 12 when the state had recorded 43,529 new COVID-19 cases.

With 89 more people succumbing to the disease, the toll reached 6428.

Currently, 4,40,652 people are under treatment in the state.

Giving a sigh of relief to the health workers, 34,296 people were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 17,00,528.

Of the positive cases, 218 people had come from outside the state and 27,451 were infected through contact.

Malappuram reported 4424 cases today, the highest.

Ernakulam accounted for 3154 cases, Palakkad 3145, Thrissur 3056 and Thiruvananthapuram 2818.

At least 10,43,876 people are under quarantine in various districts.

