Left Menu

Covaxin for those above 45 yrs to last only one day: Delhi govt

We appeal to the central government to immediately make more vaccines available for this category, she said.The capital has received 8.17 lakh doses for the 18-44 age group so far, of which 5.25 lakh have been used till Sunday morning, she said.Since we have exhausted the Covaxin stock for this category, all such vaccination centres have been shut.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 19:10 IST
Covaxin for those above 45 yrs to last only one day: Delhi govt

Delhi has only one day of Covaxin stock left for those aged above 45, healthcare and frontline workers while Covishield doses for this category can last up to five days, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday.

Delhi has so far received 44.94 lakh vaccine doses for this age group, of which 41.68 lakh have been administered, she said. According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator, 1.18 lakh people in Delhi were vaccinated on May 15 and around 10.5 lakh people have taken both vaccine doses so far.

After Sunday evening, the city will have only one day of Covaxin stock and five days of Covishield doses left for those aged 45 years and above. We appeal to the central government to immediately make more vaccines available for this category, she said.

The capital has received 8.17 lakh doses for the 18-44 age group so far, of which 5.25 lakh have been used till Sunday morning, she said.

“Since we have exhausted the Covaxin stock for this category, all such vaccination centres have been shut. We have six days of Covishield stock left,” she said.

We appeal to the Centre to provide more doses of Covaxin and Covishield. If Covaxin cannot be arranged, more doses of Covishield should be given to keep the inoculation drive going, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala receives 1st Oxygen Express with 118 MT of medical oxygen

Kerala on Sunday received its first Oxygen Express at Ernakulam with 118 metric tonnes MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO, the Ministry of Railways informed on Sunday. The ministry also informed that the North-Central Railways region has cross...

Nashik sees 1,870 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths, 2,862 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,70,356 after 1,870 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the day also saw 30 deaths and 2,862 people recovering, an official said.The districts toll is 4,100 and the number...

Treatment for black fungus at Bowring Hospital, govt to form expert panel: Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said it has been decided to start treatment for black fungus at Bowring Hospital here on a pilot basis, and later extend the treatment to medical colleges and district hospitals.Noting that the...

22 people rescued after roller coaster in Arizona gets stuck

Nearly two dozen people who were stranded after a roller coaster stalled mid-ride at an Arizona amusement park are safe. News reports and the Phoenix Fire Department say the ride at Castles N Coasters in Phoenix got stuck Saturday, with rid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021