COVID-19: UP reports 311 more deaths, 10,682 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17,546 with 311 more fatalities while the infection tally climbed to 16,19,645 as 10,682 fresh coronavirus cases were reported, officials said on Sunday.

Of the fresh deaths, Meerut reported 27 followed by Lucknow (20), Kanpur (13), Chandauli and Basti (12), Mathura (10), the state government said in a statement.

At 701, the maximum number of new cases were reported from Meerut followed by Lucknow (525), Varanasi (496), Deoria (471), Bulandshahr (451) and Saharanpur (437). In the last 24 hours; 24,837 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 14,39,096.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,63,003; the statement said. More than 2.67 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, over 4.46 crore samples have been tested in the state, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)