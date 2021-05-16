J-K admin fully prepared in fight against coronavirus: LG

Left Menu

Nevertheless, I believe that there is a need to improve primary health centres right now, the Lt Governor said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is fully prepared in the fight against coronavirus, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday, as he lauded the efforts of frontline and healthcare workers in helping to combat the pandemic.- Sinha was speaking during 'Awaam ki Awaaz', a radio programme aimed at making the process of governance more participatory and people-centric by giving a platform to the public to share their suggestions and views.

The Lt Governor dedicated the second run of the radio programme to 'corona warriors' and expressed his gratitude towards them for putting their lives at risk for the service of the people.

While sharing suggestions received to strengthen the infrastructure, Sinha said the UT administration is fully prepared in the fight against the pandemic.

“In the last six months, J-K administration has strengthened health infrastructure across the UT. We have added 26 new oxygen generation plants. Fourteen more plants will be added by the end of this month and additional 34 oxygen generation plants will be installed within six months,” he said.

In the next six months, he said, J-K would have a total of 99 oxygen plants in the medical facilities to serve the general public.

“We are still in a better position than many developed countries when it comes to health infrastructure. Nevertheless, I believe that there is a need to improve primary health centres right now,” the Lt Governor said.

Addressing the people of J-K, Sinha shared the slew of measures recently announced by his administration to help those who lost their loved ones to COVID-19.

“Along with the entire country, Jammu and Kashmir is also going through the challenging times of coronavirus. In the last few weeks, many families in the Union Territory have lost their loved ones to the epidemic. The administration is with them in this hour of grief,” he said.

He said, “I know no human life can be compensated for. But it is the responsibility of the government to take care of its people and to stand with them in these tough times.” Sinha said his administration has taken many such decisions to provide relief to the families affected by the catastrophe.

Senior citizens who have lost the only earning member of their families will be provided with a special pension for life while children, who have lost their parents to COVID-19 pandemic, would be provided with special scholarships, he said.

He said every family who has lost their near and dear ones due to COVID-19 will be provided with financial assistance for self-employment through the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Sinha said the pandemic has affected the lives of some of the most vulnerable sections of society.

“J-K UT administration is providing Rs1,000 per month to registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months. Apart from this, the amount allocated by the government to the beneficiaries of the Social Security Schemes will be transferred immediately and ration will be provided on priority basis to all ration card holders,” he said.

In these challenging times, the Lt Governor said the old-age homes and orphanages will be extended all the support from the government including rations.

“We have to fight the COVID pandemic by following the corona protocol completely while taking the development of Jammu and Kashmir to new heights. From May 8, dry ration is being made available to poor families under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana,” he said.

The Lt Governor also called for 'Jan Bhaghidari' and cooperation in the fight against the deadly virus.

“I urge everyone to wear face masks, register themselves for the vaccination, get tested and ensure COVID appropriate behaviour,” he said.

Addressing the people who are insisting on self medication due to misinformation, the Lt Governor requested them to take the medicines after consultation with the doctors only.

During the programme, Sinha shared some of the inspiring stories of good Samaritans and saluted their spirit and dedication towards human service.

“We are grateful to the amazing civil society groups, NGOs and voluntary organisations, healthcare workers and nurses for the relentless efforts and strength they all have been providing to the society. This is an unprecedented contribution to the service of humanity,” he said.

Sharing a phrase of Mahatma Buddha -- “this too shall pass” -- the Lt Governor said, “Together we will fight COVID-19. Be supportive to each other and stay safe.” PTI TAS AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

