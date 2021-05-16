Mizoram reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

At least 181 more people, including a two-month-old baby and three security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Sunday, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 8,679, an official said.

The death toll rose to 24 as a man succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at Zoram Medical College here.

Aizawl reported the highest number of fresh cases at 103, followed by Lunglei at 53. The remaining infections were registered in Champhai, Kolasib, Khawzawl, Serchhip and Siaha districts.

Fifteen new patients have travel history, while others were found positive for the disease during contact tracing, the official said.

As many as 104 fresh cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 66 through RT-PCR and 11 through TruneNat method, he said, adding that 103 of the new patients were asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 1,968 active cases, while 6,687 people have recovered from the disease.

The northeastern state has conducted 3,46,042 sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 2,32,959 people have been inoculated till Saturday with 51,901 of them having received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

