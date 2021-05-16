MP sees 7,106 COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths; 12,345 recover

Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 7,106 COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths, taking its tally to 7,31,385 and the toll to 6,992, an official said.He said 12,345 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 6,29,741, leaving it with 94,652 active cases.With 1,487 new cases, Indores caseload went up to 1,37,878, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,13,208 with the addition of 982 cases.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 7,106 COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths, taking its tally to 7,31,385 and the toll to 6,992, an official said.

He said 12,345 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 6,29,741, leaving it with 94,652 active cases.

''With 1,487 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,37,878, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,13,208 with the addition of 982 cases. With eight deaths each, the toll in Indore and Bhopal rose to 1,261 and 846 respectively. Indore has 14,888 active cases and Bhopal has 14,093,'' the official informed.

With 66,517 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 87.85 lakh.

In May so far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1,68,058 cases, including 1,376 fatalities.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,31,385, new cases 7,106, death toll 6,992, recovered 6,29,741, active cases 94,652, number of tests so far 87,85,791.

