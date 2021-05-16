Left Menu

COVID-19: Mumbai adds 1,544 new cases with lowest tests in May

Mumbais death count remained in the range of 51 to 90 so far this month, it said.The number of recovered patients outnumbered the number of daily cases on Sunday.A total of 2,438 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 6,36,753, it said, adding Mumbais case recovery rate now stands at 92 per cent.The number of active cases in the financial capital has dipped to 35,702, as per the BMC.Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 infections in a day on April 4.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:31 IST
COVID-19: Mumbai adds 1,544 new cases with lowest tests in May
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,544 fresh coronavirus positive cases following testing of 22,430 samples, the lowest such number so far this month, the city civic body said.

A total of 60 patients died, taking the overall count of COVID-19 fatalities in Mumbai to 14,260, it said.

Mumbai's tally of cases now stands at 6,88,696.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 1,447 coronavirus positive cases after 24,896 samples were tested.

With 22,430 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Mumbai has risen to 58,98,605, as per the update given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of daily fatalities in Mumbai remained more or less the same. Mumbai's death count remained in the range of 51 to 90 so far this month, it said.

The number of recovered patients outnumbered the number of daily cases on Sunday.

A total of 2,438 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 6,36,753, it said, adding Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 92 per cent.

The number of active cases in the financial capital has dipped to 35,702, as per the BMC.

Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 infections in a day on April 4. At 90, the city had seen the highest number of fatalities in a day during the second wave on May 1 this year.

As per the BMC, Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between April May 9 to May 15 is 0.29 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases is 231 days.

Mumbai is left with 86 active containment zones located in slums and chawls, while the number of sealed buildings dipped to 339.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura announces curfew in Agartala municipal areas from May 17-26

The Tripura government on Sunday, announced a nine-day corona curfew from May 17 within the jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation AMC area in view of the COVID-19 surge, state Law minister Ratan Lal Nath said.Nath, who is also the ...

COVID-19: Telangana receives 200 oxygen concentrators from China-based company

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Telangana on Sunday received 200 oxygen concentrators from a China-based company to aid the state in the fight against the deadly virus. The representatives of the China-based company Green Co handed over t...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2120 hours SPO-BAD-SINDHU-INTERVIEW Coach creating match situations for me in training Sindhu on gearing up for Olympics By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, May 16 PTI The lack of competitions before the...

Maha: Woman ends life with lover before her marriage with another man

A 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide with her lover in Jalna district of Maharashtra, a night before her marriage with another man was to be solemnised on Sunday, police said.The incident occurred at Malkheda village in Bhokardan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021