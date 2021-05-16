UK reports 1,926 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

UK reports 1,926 new coronavirus cases, 4 deathsReuters | London | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:37 IST
Britain reported 1,926 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and four deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.
The data showed 36.57 million people had been given their first vaccine dose.
