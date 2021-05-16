Left Menu

COVID-19: Telangana receives 200 oxygen concentrators from China-based company

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Telangana on Sunday received 200 oxygen concentrators from a China-based company to aid the state in the fight against the deadly virus.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-05-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 21:24 IST
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Telangana on Sunday received 200 oxygen concentrators from a China-based company to aid the state in the fight against the deadly virus. The representatives of the China-based company 'Green Co' handed over the consignment to Minister Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR) and state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Media, Minister KTR thanked the company for coming forward to support the efforts of the Telangana Government in controlling the Covid situation and providing oxygen concentrators. "Telangana Government is taking all the required steps to prevent Corona from spreading. There is no shortage of funds for controlling the Covid situation in the state. We are excited for bringing in special oxygen concentrators from China to provide the much-needed oxygen," he said.

He further said that Hyderabad city is currently providing Covid treatment to patients from the surrounding four states. "The need for essentials like medicine, oxygen and beds have increased in the state. The state government is moving in the direction to fulfil all the requirements," he said and thanked the Central government for responding to the Telangana Government's request regarding the same. Further, the Minister said that Telangana's performance in terms of availability of oxygen and medical supply is way better than the rest of the states.

"While in many states deaths are being recorded due to the lack of oxygen, the Telangana government is working to make sure that no such incidents happen in the state," said and appealed to everyone to fight the virus together despite political differences. Notably, Green Co has decided to supply around 1,000 oxygen concentrators to various states across India during this Covid situation. Minister KTR thanked the company for sending in the first 200 oxygen concentrators to Telangana.

He further appealed to more corporates in the state to come forward to provide various assistance to the government in controlling the Covid situation in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

