Left Menu

Puri Jaganath temple to remain closed for public till June 15 as COVID cases rise

PTI | Puri | Updated: 16-05-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 21:33 IST
Puri Jaganath temple to remain closed for public till June 15 as COVID cases rise

Keeping in view the surge of COVID-19 cases in Odisha and also in Puri, the authorities of the temple of Lord Jagannath in the pilgrim town on Sunday announced that the 12th century shrine would remain out of bounds for the public till June 15.

The famous temple is closed for the devotees since May 5 as a state-wide lockdown was imposed by the Odisha government.

The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration made the decision to keep the temple closed for people till June 15 at a review meeting chaired by SJTA Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar and attended by Puri Collector Samarth Verma.

The administration of the temple in Puri is under the law department of the state government and the SJTA, which is responsible for management of the shrine, is headed by a senior IAS officer.

It was also decided at the meeting to review the standard operating procedure from time to time, keeping in view the evolving situation.

Though members of the temple will not be allowed to enter the temple, all the age-old rituals of the deities continue with the help of servitors and the temple administration officials, Kumar said.

The spread of COVID-19 among the servitors during these times will be detrimental to the observance of daily rituals and annual programmes such as 'Chandan Yatra', 'Sanan Yatra' and 'Ratha Yatra', a statement issued by the SJTA said.

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Sunday surged to 6,12,224 after 11,732 more people tested positive for the infection, while 19 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,313, a health department official said.

Meanwhile, the Chandan Yatra (sandalwood festival) began on Saturday, adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Construction of chariots for the Rath Yatra begins from the day of the Chandan Yatra.

All the participants of the Chandan Yatra have undergone COVID-19 tests while the carpenters and others associated with chariot construction will be kept in isolation till completion of the works, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-UP minister died of prolonged illness

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Congress leader Shivbalak Pasi died on Sunday following a prolonged illness. He was 81.Pasis family members said the former minister had been suffering from a liver ailment for long.He also had pneumonia wh...

China lodges solemn representation to Japan after Tokyo mentions Taiwan in defense white paper draft

China has lodged a solemn representation to Japan after Tokyo mentioned Taiwan in its draft defense report for the first time, said a spokesperson of Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the Ministry, Japan has repeatedly interf...

A tough sell: Israel promotes tourism in Dubai amid conflict

As violence flares within Israel and on a day in which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people Sunday, it was business as usual for a senior Israeli tourism official in Dubai as she promoted the country as a must-see desti...

NSUI writes to J-K LG for raising stipend of medical interns

The Congress student wing has written to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor for increasing the stipend of medical interns to at least Rs 22,000 per month.In a letter to the Lt Governor, National Students Union of India NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021