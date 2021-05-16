Left Menu

Punjab Education Minister launches 100-bed COVID care facility in Sangrur

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday launched a 100-bed COVID care facility equipped with Oxygen concentrators and vital measurement monitors in Sangrur.

ANI | Sangrur (Punjab) | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:14 IST
Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla inspecting the 100 bed Covid care centre in Sangrur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday launched a 100-bed COVID care facility equipped with Oxygen concentrators and vital measurement monitors in Sangrur. Singla also launched the Zimmewaar Sangrur campaign and set up a Covid war-room that would provide round the clock assistance in terms of bed counts, oxygen concentrators, plasma donors, availability of blood, vaccine and medicines. Talking to the media, the Minister said that people can reach out to the war-room and volunteers will provide all the necessary assistance on a single call.

"Sangrur is prepared to defeat Covid as we are procuring the vaccine on a large scale and this 100-bed facility has been created to accommodate and treat mild to moderate patients. Medical staff will be available here round the clock to ensure that people do not have to run from pillar to post for basic requirements," Singla said. The minister informed that the facility would assess the severity of the infection, health condition of the COVID infected persons and help them in treatment.

"We are also launching three Covid medical vans fitted with Oxygen concentrators that would visit distressed patients at their homes to shift them to the Covid care centre for treatment. Oxygen is the most sought-after thing these days, and we are in the process of setting up an Oxygen plant in Sangrur to meet all medical requirements," Singla added. The minister also said state administration is expanding the medical infrastructure on a war-footing so that the third Covid wave can be thwarted at an early stage.

According to the Punjab government's data more than 1.28 lakh people have been vaccinated in Sangrur. Currently, there are 1,829 active Covid cases in the district. In all 12,009 got infected by the virus while 9,639 got recovered and 549 succumbed to the pandemic. (ANI)

