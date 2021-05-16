Left Menu

93 percent COVID-19 deaths occurred in unvaccinated people in J-K: Admin

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:18 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Sunday said 93 percent of the reported COVID-19 fatalities in the past one month occurred in unvaccinated people in the union territory.

He said 49.37 percent fatality was recorded in COVID-19 patients who ignored initial symptoms, delayed taking the test, or reached hospitals in critical conditions at later stages.

As per the analysis of COVID mortality carried out by J-K National Health Mission (NHM) between April 15 and May 12, which accounted for a total of 495 deaths in Jammu division and 311 deaths in Kashmir province, 93 percent of the deceased were unvaccinated, while rest of the seven percent were partially vaccinated.

Reviewing the public health response to COVID-19 amid the surging cases at a meeting here, the chief secretary directed ramping up of COVID care facilities and speedy vaccination of target groups.

He also directed district administrations to utilise full testing quotas for early detection, isolation, and medical treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Emphasising the instrumental role of vaccination in checking COVID-induced fatality, Subrahmanyam directed the departments concerned to ramp up vaccination centres to the maximum capacities for achieving universal vaccination in 45 years and above age group.

Regarding 18 to 45 years age group, it was informed that supplies are being reinforced and arrangements be immediately put in place for targeted vaccination of vulnerable population, an official spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

