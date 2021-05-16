Nagaland logs 241 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 more fatalities

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18,000-mark on Sunday as 241 more people tested positive for the disease, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The fresh infections pushed the coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state to 18,076.

The death toll rose to 209 as 13 more patients succumbed to the disease, State Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said.

Of the fresh cases, 103 were reported from Kohima, 102 from Dimapur, 14 from Mokokchung, 10 from Longleng, five from Zunheboto, three from Phek and one each from Mon, Kiphire, Tuensang and Peren districts, the minister said.

At least 108 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 13,195, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 72.99 per cent.

Of the 209 COVID fatalities, 11 had comorbidities, the official said.

Nagaland now has 4,100 active cases, and 572 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Altogether, 1,72,161 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state till Saturday, the official added.

