Telangana COVID-19 caseload surges past 5.28 lakh

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The total count of coronavirus cases in Telangana crossed 5.28 lakh on Sunday as the state added 3,816 anew while the toll stood at 2955 with 27 more casualties.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 668, followed by Rangareddy 326 and Medchal Malkajgiri 293, a government bulletin said.

The COVID aggregate in the state stood at 5,28,823 while the total recoveries were 4,74,899 after 5892being cured.

Cumulatively, over 1.40 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.77 lakh, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 89.80 per cent, while it was 84.2 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, an official release said the government has suspended second dose vaccination for people aged above 45 due to shortage of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

''In view of inadequate stock of Covaxin vaccine and non-receipt of fresh stocks from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the second dose drive for persons above 45 years of age is postponed.

Details regarding resumption of vaccination drive will be made available subsequently,'' it said.

The state government has already suspended the vaccination of first dose and did not even start the inoculation for people between 18 and 44 years of age due to scant stocks.

