PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:36 IST
Pb CS urges villagers to get tested for Covid-19

Amid the spread of coronavirus infection in rural Punjab, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday urged villagers to get themselves tested and vaccinated against the virus urgently.

Expressing concern over the recent spike in daily cases and deaths due to Covid in the state’s hinterland, she said the official machinery along with the teams of various departments have been working diligently to create awareness among the rural population.

It has, however, been found that most of the villagers report only after their condition deteriorates, she added.

The chief secretary said if a patient with the Covid’s early symptoms like cough, cold and mild fever reports to the nearest hospital in time, the infection can be cured without any major complications.

Chairing a meeting to review the Covid situation here, the state’s top bureaucrat said with the concerted efforts of the government, another consignment of vaccines was expected to reach Punjab soon.

This will further help in accelerating the pace of the vaccination drive in the state, Mahajan said in an official statement. She said Punjab would get 1.14 lakh additional doses of Covaxin by May 31. While urging all eligible people of the state to get themselves inoculated against the fatal disease, Mahajan made a fervent plea to the people living in villages to get themselves vaccinated to stop the recent surge in Covid cases in rural Punjab.

Even as the state was getting less supply of vaccines than its demand, the chief secretary asked district officials to vaccinate the vulnerable persons timely. She also asked district authorities to check the reported overcrowding at the vaccination sites. She also asked officials to identify unregistered construction workers and explore the possibility of vaccinating them.

She informed industry leaders that if they want to vaccinate their employees, they can contact the authorised officers of the concerned districts.

She informed that industries will be given Covaxin at the cost of Rs 430 per dose and the officials must encourage the industries to order government-approved vaccines at their own level. She said private hospitals should also be encouraged to provide vaccination at reasonable rates.

She also asked all government employees and officials to get themselves vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

